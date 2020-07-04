IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man suspected of shooting his wife was killed by Irving officers during an exchange of gunfire Saturday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to a home in the 800 block of Elwood Road at around 10 a.m. after a woman reported she had been shot by her husband.
According to police, the suspect left the home, leading officers to search the area. Officers eventually found the armed suspect in the backyard of a neighbor’s home.
Police said officers “announced themselves” and that the suspect and officers fired their weapons.
Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The identities of the suspect or the victim have not been released.
There were no officers injured during the incident. Police are continuing to investigate and anyone who may have information is asked to call 972.273.1010 and use case number 20-13173.