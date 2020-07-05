Comments
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A young girl drowned in Grapevine Lake Saturday, officials said.
The Texas Game Warden said the victim was swimming with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend just north of Rockledge Park when the couple noticed the victim went under the water and didn’t resurface.
The 13-year-old’s body was recovered by the Grapevine Fire Department’s dive team at around 8:45 p.m.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the girl as Angelica Moore. Her death was ruled an accident.