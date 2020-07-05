DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day.

Sunday’s count of 1,062 brings the county’s total to 25,840, which is second in the state behind Harris County. There were no new deaths reported, so this total stayed at 395.

This is the third straight day the county saw a daily count of over 1,000 cases after reporting 1,085 on Friday and 1,103 on Saturday.

Health officials said half of the cases reported since June 1 have been patients between 18 to 39 years old and that there continues to be an increase in cases associated with “multiple large recreational and social gatherings,” including house parties, since June 1.

Officials also reported that of the nearly 3,000 cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds of them have been patients under 65 years old and that about half do not have underlying health conditions.

“Today we are fortunate to report no new deaths; however, we do have over 1,000 new cases. The situation is that we are experiencing rampant community spread and it’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve,” Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The state has recently taken steps in response to the surge. On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide face mask requirement for counties with over 20 confirmed cases.

Jenkins continues to recommend that residents avoid indoor dining at restaurants and other businesses like movie theaters and gyms.

“Please wear your mask whenever you leave your home. Remember, your mask protects others and their mask protects you,” Jenkins said. “Please move from selfishness to sacrifice for the benefit of your neighbors and community health and wear a mask within six feet of people outside your home.”