Basketball legend Nancy Lieberman and New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead talked with CBS 11 Sports in this week’s edition of Living Room Sports.

Nancy Lieberman

Nancy Lieberman is much more than a basketball hall of famer.

She’s a proud mother, proud role model and proud leader in every sense of the word. Her son, TJ, is a professional basketball player, most recently playing in Israel.

Nancy can also take pride in her amazing reach. Her mentor was Muhammad Ali, and she’s best friends with Deion Sanders. She’s had legendary pickup basketball games with former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Lieberman coaches in the Big 3, the professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube.

Her biggest claim to fame may be her charities that put 70 African American kids in college since 2012.

Lieberman talked with Keith Russell about how her mentor Muhammad Ali challenged her and how she’s ready to challenge for a spot as a head coach in the NBA.

Rex Burkhead

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead celebrated his 30th birthday on July 2.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that Burkhead was at Plano Senior High School, shining in the Friday night lights.

Burkhead went on to play at Nebraska, where he met a young cancer patient named Jack Hoffman. That meeting inspired Burkhead to create the Team Jack Foundation to help fight pediatric brain cancer.

Burkhead is hosting a virtual fundraiser to benefit the Team Jack Foundation starting on July 11. Details on how you can participate can be found here.

Burkhead talked with Bill Jones about the fundraiser, his future and the “new look” Patriots with Cam Newton at quarterback to replace Tom Brady.