NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas Fire Rescue, DFW News, Fireworks, fourth of july, holiday, illegal fireworks, july 4th

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Over 800 pounds of fireworks were confiscated in Dallas over the Fourth of July weekend, Dallas Fire-Rescue said Sunday.

Officials said there were teams spread out throughout Dallas on July 3 and 4 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. that consisted of one Dallas police officer and a fire inspector.

The teams would respond to complaints of illegal fireworks use.

Fireworks that were confiscated in Dallas over July 4th weekend. (Credit: Dallas Fire-Rescue)

Officials said the teams were able to confiscate 822.3 pounds of fireworks and issue 10 citations during those two nights.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it expects to release more details on the enforcement efforts early this week.

Comments

Leave a Reply