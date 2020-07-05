Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Over 800 pounds of fireworks were confiscated in Dallas over the Fourth of July weekend, Dallas Fire-Rescue said Sunday.
Officials said there were teams spread out throughout Dallas on July 3 and 4 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. that consisted of one Dallas police officer and a fire inspector.
The teams would respond to complaints of illegal fireworks use.
Officials said the teams were able to confiscate 822.3 pounds of fireworks and issue 10 citations during those two nights.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said it expects to release more details on the enforcement efforts early this week.