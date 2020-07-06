ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington is home to a new millionaire who bought a winning ticket at A-Z Food Mart in Irving.

His/her win (the claimant chose to remain anonymous) means only two top prizes worth $1 million remain in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Golden Riches.

That means you have a chance!

The Golden Riches game offers more than $200 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.52, including break-even prizes.

Again, that means you have a chance!

Just last week, officials with the Texas Lottery Commission confirmed a resident in Burleson claimed a $1 million prize off a scratch-off ticket from the same game.

The winner, who also chose to remain anonymous, purchased the $1,000,000 Golden Riches scratch ticket at Grapevine Beer

& Wine along West Northwest Highway in Grapevine.

Golden Riches tickets cost $50.