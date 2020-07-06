DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An effort is underway in downtown Dallas to feed out-of-work and struggling hospitality workers.

DRG Concepts, a local restaurant group, got together with 7740 Dallas to launch a community kitchen.

Nafees Alam, Co-Founder and CEO of the company, said he knows firsthand what hospitality workers are going through.

“We had 400 people who used ​to work for us and we are down to maybe 30,” Alam said. “The rest of the other half ​is left exposed. How do they eat?” ​

​

The community kitchen is now open at Chop House Burger on Main Street to feed ​hospitality workers impacted by job loss or reduced hours due to the pandemic.

“Hospitality has just been decimated with COVID-19​ and so we wanted to create part of ​this campaign that could reach out to that​ community specifically,” 7740 Dallas’ Jacob Tindall said.

The community kitchen will serve around 200 meals a day. They will​ open at noon and stay open until they run out of meals.

“This is a leg up and a ​wonderful gesture from people in our community,” Liz Mikels said as she picked up a free meal.

​

She, like so many others, is currently out of work.

She lost both of her jobs after the pandemic hit.

​

“We’re all in it together and ​if just reaffirms that we all need each other,” she said.

“Whatever we can do to ​repurpose some of our food and help feed ​the people that are in need,”​ Alam said.

This effort is being funded by donations.