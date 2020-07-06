DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An effort is underway in downtown Dallas to feed out-of-work and struggling hospitality workers.
DRG Concepts, a local restaurant group, got together with 7740 Dallas to launch a community kitchen.
Nafees Alam, Co-Founder and CEO of the company, said he knows firsthand what hospitality workers are going through.
“We had 400 people who used to work for us and we are down to maybe 30,” Alam said. “The rest of the other half is left exposed. How do they eat?”
The community kitchen is now open at Chop House Burger on Main Street to feed hospitality workers impacted by job loss or reduced hours due to the pandemic.
“Hospitality has just been decimated with COVID-19 and so we wanted to create part of this campaign that could reach out to that community specifically,” 7740 Dallas’ Jacob Tindall said.
The community kitchen will serve around 200 meals a day. They will open at noon and stay open until they run out of meals.
“This is a leg up and a wonderful gesture from people in our community,” Liz Mikels said as she picked up a free meal.
She, like so many others, is currently out of work.
She lost both of her jobs after the pandemic hit.
“We’re all in it together and if just reaffirms that we all need each other,” she said.
“Whatever we can do to repurpose some of our food and help feed the people that are in need,” Alam said.