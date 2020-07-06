DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Health and Human Services reported a single-day record 1,214 new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 27,054.

Dallas County also recorded six more deaths, bringing the total to 401.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins talked about the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as well.

“Today we’ve seen our biggest jump ever in hospitalizations, both in the region and in the county. We saw 105 more hospitalizations than yesterday, a 16% increase in one day alone,” he said. “Think of hospitalizations as the sickest of the sick, the part of the iceberg above the water. In order for the numbers to increase dramatically with hospitalizations, the amount of the iceberg underneath the water must grow exponentially. This is what is happening in the community where we are seeing rampant spread.”

The additional six deaths include:

– A DeSoto man in his 40s who had been hospitalized.

– A Dallas woman in her 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Grand Prairie man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 80s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– Dallas A woman in her 100’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas.

An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1 have been in this age group.

“Last night I sent another letter with the most recent recommendations from the Public Health Committee to Governor Abbott,” Judge Jenkins said. “Please don’t wait for the Governor to enact these common sense and scientifically based requests. Please do not frequent businesses on this list and do not participate in in-restaurant dining unless it is on a patio. We must all do our part to #FlattenTheCurve and the most important things that we can do arc avoid unnecessary trips in the first place and be 100% masked when we do venture outside of our homes,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.