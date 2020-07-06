DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When Covid-19 prevents face-to-face interaction, video is the second-best thing.

Dallas-based technology company OneDay takes families inside of senior living centers virtually.

“Our mission is to connect people through stories, and we were just fortunate enough to have a really easy-to-use video platform in senior living communities at the time when this pandemic unfortunately happened,” said OneDay Co-Founder and CEO Clint Lee.

It’s a video app that prompts thoughtful questions for seniors, then packages the answers into a polished video that’s sent to family members.

“They’re lonely, so being able to have this tool to interact and have human connection has been helpful for their state of mind,” said Eric Varin of Allegro Living. “To be able to have and see their loved one laugh and talk and dance in front of them on a video and not just hear about it over the phone, there’s another layer of connection with video.”

The company has grown 90% since the pandemic began and is now in 4,000 senior living communities. But CEO Clint Lee says its foundation is storytelling.

“How can we help them prevent isolation, prevent loneliness, capture stories and provide some sense of normalcy to them?” said Lee.

Senior living centers are also using OneDay to communicate with families and to court potential residents.

Varin said it’s a tool they now use daily.

“I love when we have a resident tell a story about something really special in the video, and then you hear back from the family and they say, ‘Thank you for this gift,’” he said. “It’s pretty special.”

The company is now expanding into the funeral home industry. They’re creating crowdsourced videos so mourners can share pictures and stories and create a keepsake for family members.