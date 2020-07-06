DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials confirmed 65 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Monday of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,403 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
They’re also reporting 26 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,257.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:
• Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside
of the household
• Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and
when around individuals outside of the household
• Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
• Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or
have pending COVID-19 lab results
Denton County community members of all ages who meet eligibility criteria and are pre-registered can be tested. Those who are not pre-registered will not receive testing.
Eligibility includes:
- Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms within the previous 7 days
- Critical infrastructure workers with or without symptoms
- Individuals aged 60 or older
- Individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19
Symptoms of the virus include:
Symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste or smell
- Abdominal pain
- Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea
If you meet the eligibility criteria above, pre-register by calling 940.349.2585 Monday – Friday between 8a.m. and 5 p.m.