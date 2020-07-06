DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials confirmed 65 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Monday of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,403 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

They’re also reporting 26 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,257.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:

• Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside

of the household

• Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and

when around individuals outside of the household

• Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

• Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or

have pending COVID-19 lab results

Denton County community members of all ages who meet eligibility criteria and are pre-registered can be tested. Those who are not pre-registered will not receive testing.

Eligibility includes:

Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms within the previous 7 days

Critical infrastructure workers with or without symptoms

Individuals aged 60 or older

Individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19

Symptoms of the virus include:

