WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, Denton County, DFW News, illness, quarantine, recovery, self-isolation, shortness of breath, Social Distancing, Stay Home, Surge In Cases

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials confirmed 65 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Monday of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,403 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

They’re also reporting 26 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,257.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:
• Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside
of the household
• Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and
when around individuals outside of the household
• Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
• Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or
have pending COVID-19 lab results

Denton County community members of all ages who meet eligibility criteria and are pre-registered can be tested. Those who are not pre-registered will not receive testing.

Eligibility includes:

  • Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms within the previous 7 days
  • Critical infrastructure workers with or without symptoms
  • Individuals aged 60 or older
  • Individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19

Symptoms of the virus include:

Symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Abdominal pain
  • Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

If you meet the eligibility criteria above, pre-register by calling 940.349.2585 Monday – Friday between 8a.m. and 5 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply