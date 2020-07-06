IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police have arrested a suspect for aggravated assault against a police officer on Sunday.
The officer’s legs were injured from being pinned between the driver’s side door of a stolen vehicle and his own patrol vehicle.
The officer is home recovering.
The suspect, Johnny Drumgole, 41, is in jail charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and auto theft.
Bond is set at $550,000.
Police said officers responded to the Home Depot on West Irving Boulevard at around 1:10 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported he had found his stolen vehicle.
According to police, an officer saw Drumgole walk up to the vehicle and tried to arrest him, but a struggle ensued.
Police said Drumgole was able to get into the vehicle and drove into the officer, causing him to be “wedged between two vehicles.”
The officer then fired his weapon but did not hit the suspect, police said.
According to police, Drumgole stopped resisting and was soon taken into custody.