GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The coronavirus pandemic has quieted the trumpet that sounds the start of the races at Lone Star Park.
The racing track’s Twitter page announced Monday, that “Due to an abundance of caution, all racing operations at Lone Star Park have been suspended due to #COVID-19. Racing will resume at a date to be determined.”
Due to an abundance of caution, all racing operations at Lone Star Park have been suspended due to #COVID19.
Racing will resume at a date to be determined.
— Lone Star Park (@lonestarpark) July 5, 2020
Lone Star’s season started on May 22, according to its website, without spectators and was set to run through Aug. 11. Not long after, as Texas started phasing in its reopening plan, the track announced in June that it would allow spectators while following Center for Disease Control protocols, such as temperature checks and social distancing. Face masks were made available and encouraged. But that policy was later changed to to require face coverings for entry.
The face mask policy posted on the Lone Star website reads: “Face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 and up at all times, with the only exception being when in the act of eating or drinking. Those who fail to comply will be refused service and will be asked to leave the property.”
This isn’t the first time the park has suspended racing. In July of 2018, a weekend of sport was canceled due to severe heat.
- Lone star Park’s remaining Thoroughbred Racing Season continues through August 11 as follows:
- Every Monday through August 10: Gates Open at Noon | First Race at 1:35 p.m.
- Every Tuesday through August 11: Gates Open at Noon | First Race at 1:35 p.m.
- Every Wednesday through July 29: Gates Open at Noon | First Race at 1:35 p.m.
- Every Sunday* through August 9: Gates Open at 1:00 p.m. | First Race at 3:05 p.m.
- Saturday, June 27: Gates Open at 1:00 p.m. | First Race at 3:05 p.m.
Lone Star Park is located 1/2 mile North of Interstate 30 on Belt Line Road.