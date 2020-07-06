McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 69-year-old McKinney man with COVID-19 and an underlying medical condition died in a Plano memory care facility late Friday, according to a report received today by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS).
As of Monday morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 3,521 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, with 2,682 of those individuals reported to have recovered.
This is the 47th fatality of a county resident with COVID-19 reported to county health authorities. The man was a temporary resident of Arbor Hills Memory Care in Plano.
For clarity, DSHS assumed all new case reporting and contact tracing for Collin County on June 1. Because the county receives death reports from local sources sooner than the state, county health authorities continue to report COVID-19 related deaths.
The county updates its COVID-19 dashboard each day at 3:30 p.m.