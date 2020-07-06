Richardson Police Searching For Person Who Shot Couple While Driving On North Central ExpresswayPolice in Richardson are looking for the person/persons who opened fire on a vehicle while traveling along North Central Expressway in the early morning hours of July 6. Katie Johnston reports.

23 minutes ago

Texas Coronavirus Cases Top 1,300 From Child Care Facilities AloneAs parents nationwide wonder if it’s safe to send kids back to daycare, Texas is grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases from child care centers. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Arlington Resident Living Life Of 'Golden Riches' After $1M Scratch Ticket WinArlington is home to a new millionaire who bought a winning ticket at A-Z Food Mart in Irving. His/her win (the claimant chose to remain anonymous) means only two top prizes worth $1 million remain in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Golden Riches. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago