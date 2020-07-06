NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Whether sipping wine at your local watering hole, or worshiping at church with 500 or more parishioners, your risk of contracting the coronavirus is high in doing so.

That’s because going to a bar tops the list of activities that put people — even those wearing masks, maintaining six-feet of distance when out and washing hands thoroughly — most at risk for getting COVID-19, according to a new chart the Texas Medical Association is sharing with doctors to better inform their patients.

The chart ranks activities, like eating at a buffet or pumping gas by their COVID-19 risk level.

While pumping gas is considered low risk, working out a gym, going to an amusement park, going to a movie theater, attending a large concert or going to a sports stadium are all high risk activities.

Maybe try playing tennis or going camping — two low risk activities – instead.

The risk levels are based on input from the doctors on the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force and Committee on Infectious Diseases, according to the medical society’s website.

Texas reported its highest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday with 8,258, as hospitalizations continued to climb.

Much of Texas began mandating face coverings Friday on the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott. The mask order – which carries a $250 fine – came as Texans entered the Fourth of July weekend. The order is the most dramatic about-face Abbott, a Republican, has made as he retreats from what stood out as one of America’s swiftest reopenings.

Texas health officials on Saturday said the total number of reported cases is now at 191,790. State health officials also reported 33 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the total to 2,608.

The true number of cases is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.

Hospitalizations Saturday were at 7,890, an increase of 238 from Friday.

