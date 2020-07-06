TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials at Tarrant County Public Health confirmed Monday that there have been two additional patients who have died from symptoms related to COVID-19.
The deceased include a woman in her 70s from Arlington and a man in his 80s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.
The latest victims bring the number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 238. Nearly 6,200 people have contracted the virus but recovered.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
TCPH, along with the CDC and other agencies, urge residents to follow these guidelines:
- Stay home as much as possible. If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf
- Practice social distancing – staying six feet away from others when you are out
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces
Click here for more information on COVID-19 from Tarrant County or call the health department information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.