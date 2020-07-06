Richardson Police Searching For Person Who Shot Couple While Driving On North Central ExpresswayPolice in Richardson are looking for the person/persons who opened fire on a vehicle while traveling along North Central Expressway in the early morning hours of July 6. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Texas Coronavirus Cases Top 1,300 From Child Care Facilities AloneAs parents nationwide wonder if it’s safe to send kids back to daycare, Texas is grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases from child care centers. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Arlington Resident Living Life Of 'Golden Riches' After $1M Scratch Ticket WinArlington is home to a new millionaire who bought a winning ticket at A-Z Food Mart in Irving. His/her win (the claimant chose to remain anonymous) means only two top prizes worth $1 million remain in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Golden Riches. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago