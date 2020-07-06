NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBDFW.COM) — As coronavirus cases spike in Texas the number of first responders who’ve gotten sick is also increasing.

Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue report that as of July 4 a total of 55 firefighters and civilian employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those cases, 35 have fully recovered and returned to work, and 68 are in quarantine after being exposed both while on-duty and off.

The information from the department comes as Dallas County reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Sunday’s count of 1,062 brings the county’s total to 25,840 — and made it the third straight day the county saw a daily count of over 1,000.

