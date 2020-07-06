DALLAS (CBDFW.COM) — As coronavirus cases spike in Texas the number of first responders who’ve gotten sick is also increasing.
Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue report that as of July 4 a total of 55 firefighters and civilian employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those cases, 35 have fully recovered and returned to work, and 68 are in quarantine after being exposed both while on-duty and off.
As of July 4th, @DallasFireRes_q is reporting that a total of 55 #firefighters and civilian employees have tested positive for #COVID19. 35 have fully recovered and returned to work, and 68 are in #quarantine for on and off-duty exposures. @CityOfDallas #FlattenTheCurve
— DALLAS FIRE-RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) July 6, 2020
The information from the department comes as Dallas County reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Sunday’s count of 1,062 brings the county’s total to 25,840 — and made it the third straight day the county saw a daily count of over 1,000.
For all Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.
Did he really do a tv interview with that mock up of a bikini clad woman in a construction vest hanging in the background? Why cover it with a hat but still have it visible? Let’s see the whole thing. No sexism there folks.