COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DPS Troopers in Collin County are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the driver who left the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 5.
It happened on East Lucas Branch Road (FM 3286) in Branch, approximately five miles south of Princeton.
Investigators said a vehicle was traveling east in the 7500 block of Lucas Branch Road between the Lake Lavon Bridge and FM 982.
The driver of the unknown vehicle struck and killed a woman and drove off.
It’s believed the vehicle continued east and turned north on FM 982.
Based on evidence at the scene, the vehicle involved may have damage to the front, including damage to one or both headlamps.
Anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees, that has information about the lens, the fatal crash or was in the area at the time, is encouraged to contact Collin County DPS Trooper Williams at 214-861-2040.