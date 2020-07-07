NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CENTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  – Authorities issued an Amber Alert Tuesday evening for a toddler from Center, Texas who went missing shortly after noon.

Zimia Whitaker, 2, was last seen in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center.

She’s believed to be with Zenas Whitaker, 27, who may be driving a brown Ford Fusion with a temporary Texas license tag.

The child is 2-foot-6, weighs 30 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

Zenas Whitaker is 5-foot-6, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Zimia Whitaker and Zenas Whitaker (credit: @TX_Alerts)

Center is about 190 miles southeast of Dallas.

