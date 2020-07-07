Comments
CENTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities issued an Amber Alert Tuesday evening for a toddler from Center, Texas who went missing shortly after noon.
Zimia Whitaker, 2, was last seen in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center.
She’s believed to be with Zenas Whitaker, 27, who may be driving a brown Ford Fusion with a temporary Texas license tag.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Zimia Ann Whitaker from Center, TX, on 07/07/2020. pic.twitter.com/ZXU4apPtTL
— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 7, 2020
The child is 2-foot-6, weighs 30 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.
Zenas Whitaker is 5-foot-6, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Center is about 190 miles southeast of Dallas.