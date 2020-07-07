NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is expanding the type of in-person services being offering across the state.

Offices are resuming in-office services for driver’s license and identification card renewal and replacement — by appointment only.

According to the DPS, nearly 700,000 Texans had their driver licenses expire while offices were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The expansion of in-person services, as well as the addition of Saturday appointments, is meant to help deal with the backlog created by the closure.

Previously, Texans could only get DPS appointments for first-time driver’s licenses, commercial driver licenses (CDL), learner licenses or ID cards, as well as those who needed to take a driving test.

The statewide extension for expiration dates means that if your Texas ID/DL/CDL/election identification certificate card expires on or after March 13, 2020, it falls under the period covered by the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days after which time DPS issues a public notice that the extension period for the disaster declaration has been lifted.

To help with the number of people who will be seeking driver license services, DPS will begin offering Saturday appointments on select dates. Renewals and replacements will be the only services available on Saturdays.

DL services are now offered by appointment only through the new appointment scheduler. Customers are able to book appointments for a specific day and time up to six months in advance.

Once at the office customers can check-in using the kiosk inside or from their cell phone. Customers can only check-in up to 30 minutes prior to their appointment time.

For customers who do not use the online scheduler to make an appointment in advance, all offices have a limited number of same day appointments available. These appointments fill up quickly and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.