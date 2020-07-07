GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 51-year-old woman who was last seen on the Fourth of July.
Olivia Martinez was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 6000 Block of Highcrest Drive.
Martinez left home and her Silver 2001 Honda Accord was found on the right shoulder of eastbound I-30 highway, just east of Bass Pro Drive, several hours later. The car was unsecured with the keys and her shoes inside.
Martinez is described as a Hispanic female, 5’ 3” tall, 130 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and shows signs of anxiety and depression. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with unknown colored pants.
Since her car as found unoccupied with the keys inside, near the lake, Dallas Police Marine and Air Support units were notified to assist in searching the area.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Martinez they are encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.