EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Everman Police have three people in custody, but no one charged, after an Arlington 19-year-old was shot and killed Monday evening.

Investigators are still working to determine if this shooting was intentional or accidental.

Police said it happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. on July 6 in the parking lot of Shax Convenient Store at 1725 Everman Parkway.

Police said the victim had suffered an apparent gun shot wound to the back. The teen, Daquan Baskin of Arlington, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators determined Baskin was driving a vehicle with three passengers inside. He pulled the vehicle into the parking lot, when one of the back-seat passengers fired on round from a pistol, through the backseat, striking Baskin.

Immediately after the gun shot, all three passengers began calling for help and trying to help Baskin.

The Everman Police Department is currently investigating this incident as a homicide with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.

All three passengers in the vehicle have been detained and are cooperating with investigators, however no charges are being filed at this time.

Investigators will continue to work closely with the Texas Rangers and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office to determine any criminal charges that may be filed.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened by this very tragic, and unnecessary, loss of a young man’s life,” said C. W. Spencer Chief of Police Everman Police Department.

Everman is about 11 miles south of Fort Worth.