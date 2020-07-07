Comments
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Crandall police officer is in the Kaufman County Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Officer Anna Bailey was booked into the Kaufman County Jail at approximately 7:00 a.m. Monday morning according to jail records.
She went before a judge Monday evening and bond was set at $2,500.
Details on her arrest and charges have not been released.
Officer Bailey has been an officer with Crandall Police Department since May 30, 2019 according to the department’ Facebook page.