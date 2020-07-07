NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Crandall police officer is in the Kaufman County Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Officer Anna Bailey was booked into the Kaufman County Jail at approximately 7:00 a.m. Monday morning according to jail records.

Anna Bailey (credit: Kaufman County Jail)

She went before a judge Monday evening and bond was set at $2,500.

Details on her arrest and charges have not been released.

Officer Bailey has been an officer with Crandall Police Department since May 30, 2019 according to the department’ Facebook page.

