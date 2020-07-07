DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1.077 additional positive cases COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 28,131.

The county also confirmed nine more deaths, bringing the total to 410.

The latest victims were all in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Only two of the nine had “underlying high risk health conditions” according to DCHHS.

“Today’s numbers include nine deaths, most of whom did not have underlying high-risk health conditions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We continue to see wide community spread and the need for more targeted actions to keep our community safe.”

An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1 have been in this age group.

Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Judge Jenkins went on to say the following in a written statement:

“Doctors strongly discourage in-restaurant dining and going to the following businesses: bowling alleys, arcades, amusement parks, concert venues, sporting arenas, movie theaters, gyms (to include yoga and spin studios, etc.) and public pools.

Please wear your mask whenever around people outside your family and please take a face covering with you, even when going out to exercise as you may find yourself bumping into other people or unexpectedly around others.

With COVID-19 spreading so rapidly through the community, it’s very important that we avoid stranger contact without being properly masked, so always have one handy when walking or exercising in the neighborhood. Its up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to avoid crowds by staying home and staying safe and #WearAMask.

We will get through this together Dallas by ensuring that faith in science wins over the fear of the unknown, that prayer replaces panic, and sacrifice for the good of the community replaces our selfish desires.

North Texas is a compassionate and resilient place and I’m proud of the response that I am seeing from our community each day. Please stay safe.”