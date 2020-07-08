Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police homicide detectives determined during a murder investigation, three juveniles suspected of killing a man, were already in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for the capital murder of another victim.
Police charged the trio with the June 16 murder of 24-year-old Adarryl Toriano Chaney.
They had already been charged with the murder of 43-year-old Thomas Dewayne Scott.
Chaney was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Dallas just before 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 on Preferred Place, near West Camp Wisdom Road and South Westmoreland Road.