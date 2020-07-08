PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott helped hand over an $85,000 check to help feed North Texas families in need.

In April, he announced he we working with CentreTX, a local clothing and footwear company to sell exclusive merchandise and donate 100% of the proceeds to the North Texas Food Bank.

CentreTX posted a photo and sincere thanks on Instagram Wednesday.

The group said, “We’re proud to be able to give back to the city that’s given us so much. A huge thank you to everyone who supported this project with @ezekielelliott and helped us feed many people in the North Texas community — we couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you @northtexasfoodbank for all the good you do and the help you provide our community in a time of such uncertainty. To learn more about NTFB’s efforts and how you can help out, or get assistance if you need it, visit NTFB.org. #CentreTX”