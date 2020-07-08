NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A trio of superstars are coming to a North Texas drive-in theater near you.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fans in Texas and across the country will be able to pack into their vehicles and go to the nearest drive-in to watch a virtual concert by singers Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins… all while social distancing.

The all-new performances, presented by Fort Worth-based Encore Live, will be pre-taped.

Several locations are are showing the simulcast concerts including — Fort Worth’s Coyote Drive-In and the Texas Motor Speedway.

Tickets, which go on sale July 14, cost $115 and will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV.

North Texas locations showing the concert include —

Brazos Drive-In
Granbury, TX

Coyote Drive-In
Fort Worth, TX

Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, TX

The Star in Frisco
Frisco, TX

Town East Mall
Mesquite, TX

Click here for a full list of locations and to buy tickets.

