NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A trio of superstars are coming to a North Texas drive-in theater near you.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fans in Texas and across the country will be able to pack into their vehicles and go to the nearest drive-in to watch a virtual concert by singers Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins… all while social distancing.
The all-new performances, presented by Fort Worth-based Encore Live, will be pre-taped.
Several locations are are showing the simulcast concerts including — Fort Worth’s Coyote Drive-In and the Texas Motor Speedway.
Tickets, which go on sale July 14, cost $115 and will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV.
North Texas locations showing the concert include —
Brazos Drive-In
Granbury, TX
Coyote Drive-In
Fort Worth, TX
Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, TX
The Star in Frisco
Frisco, TX
Town East Mall
Mesquite, TX