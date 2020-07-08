DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At this point, it looks like Dallas ISD parents will have the option of sending their students back to school ​in the fall and school nurses are now having to ​prepare for a number of things. ​

“Our nurses will have a huge job come when the schools do open,” Alliance AFT President Rena Honea said. “It’s a daily flow and so they are in contact with students every day. With the cases going up, we should ​not be entertaining opening these school buildings.​ It should be remote learning to see how the numbers ​fall and then try to get back into the schools if it ​absolutely safe for everyone.” ​

Honea represents around 4,800 DISD employees, including around 100 nurses. She says the nurses tell her it’s very important they be equipped ​with a sufficient supply of ​personal protective equipment. ​Things like face masks, exam gloves and ​lab coats. So far, it appears ​between what the district and ​state has provided this shouldn’t ​be a problem. ​

On top of this, they want to ​make sure there are clear ​policies and procedures in ​place for how students ​showing COVID-19 symptoms ​at school will be handled.

“Well the first thing is that parents are supposed to take temperatures before they leave, but there’s supposed to be a protocol ​set in place,” Honea said. “​I have not seen the specific guidelines​ for the health professionals that are in our schools yet.​ That department has been working on those I’m sure.”

A spokesperson for the district says protocols for the fall are still being mapped out with the new TEA guidance that was just announced and that hopefully soon the district will clearer picture of what they will look like.

