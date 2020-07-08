Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar is relocating about 63 residents from the Lake Worth Nursing Home.
They are going to other facilities in Tarrant County at the request of the state.
First responders could be seen from Chopper 11 putting on personal protective clothing in the parking lot near an ambulance that was located on scene.
Right now, there is no word as to the exact reason why the facility was being evacuated. CBS 11 has sent a crew to the scene and will have more info soon.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
Sounds like a silly question, but do you know the reason for why they are having to be relocated?