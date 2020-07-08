DALLAS (CBDSFW.COM) – Parents in Texas will have both classroom and online options for their children when classes resume in the fall.

Still, some say the much-anticipated guidance from the Texas Education Agency released Tuesday, doesn’t necessarily make the decision any easier.​

“I don’t want my children at home. I want them in a structured environment,” says Samantha Tisnoi, a Birdville ISD parent.

Tisnoi says she will still opt for virtual classes in the fall, concerned that even the best of intentions won’t stop the virus’ spread.​

“I’m going to have to bring in a teacher/caregiver while I go to work,” shares Tisnoi. “It’s a large expense, it’s not ideal, but at least I have control. Sending my 6-year-old to first grade and expecting him to social distance and all of those guidelines? It’s not feasible.”​

So much to consider. No simple decision.​

“I want my kids in a seat at school. They need their teachers and friends in person,” says Wendy Park, a Grapevine-Colleyville parent. “We are a family without risk factors, and I feel like my boys would weather an exposure just fine.”​

Other parents say they must consider the after-school consequences.​

“If he contracts the virus at school and he goes to my Mom’s house afterwards, my concern is him passing the virus on to one of his grandparents, or an uncle or aunt who won’t be able to fight off the virus,” says Treasure McAfee who has a third grade student in Dallas ISD.​

McAfee says she trusts that the district will do everything possible to keep her son and other students safe, and yet she is more concerned about the rising case numbers, than she is comforted by directives from the TEA.​

“As I see that they are reversing their decision to open a lot of these businesses, it’s very perplexing to me that they are adamant abut reopening the schools in August, considering ​the number of students that will be at one location at a time.”​

The TEA guidelines for local districts call for masks for students older than 10, screenings for everyone, and also gives districts the option of a staggered return to on-campus classes during the first three weeks of school. ​

“We all have to do what’s best for our families,” says Tisnoi who has two young adult children and two school age. “And pray that we’ve made the right choices.”​