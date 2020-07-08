TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Whataburger is expanding, and rolling out a new look that ditches its signature A-frame design for restaurant models and remodels using renewable resources and LED lighting.

“There are a lot of things our customers hold sacred about Whataburger, including the iconic A-frame, orange and white stripes, and the strong link to our history,” said James Turcotte, Senior Vice President, Real Estate. “Whataburger’s new restaurant designs and remodels will stay true to our unique look, just in an updated and fresh way.”

The remodels will vary based on the needs of each location, ranging from kitchen and exterior upgrades in some restaurants to major updates in others.

In addition to expansion and a “restaurant refresh,” Whataburger also will begin franchising its restaurants for the first time in almost 20 years.

Whataburger is headquartered in San Antonio and has more than 830 locations in 10 states and sales of more than $2 billion annually, according to its website.