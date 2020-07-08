Comments
CENTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An East Texas 2-year-old girl is safe after allegedly being abducted by her father on Tuesday, leading to a statewide Amber Alert.
Zamaya Whitaker and her father, Zenas Whitaker, went missing around noon.
According to police reports, Zenas handed Zamaya over to authorities in Alto, about an hour from Center, on Wednesday morning, Bryan CBS affiliate KBTX-TV reported.
Zenas was then arrested and taken into custody.
Child Protective Services will take custody of the 2-year-old.