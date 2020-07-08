NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Abduction, Amber Alert, center, child found safe, child safe, DFW News, missing toddler, Texas, Zenas Whitaker, Zimia Whitaker

CENTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An East Texas 2-year-old girl is safe after allegedly being abducted by her father on Tuesday, leading to a statewide Amber Alert.

Zamaya Whitaker and her father, Zenas Whitaker, went missing around noon.

Zimia Whitaker and Zenas Whitaker (credit: @TX_Alerts)

According to police reports, Zenas handed Zamaya over to authorities in Alto, about an hour from Center, on Wednesday morning, Bryan CBS affiliate KBTX-TV reported.

Zenas was then arrested and taken into custody.

Child Protective Services will take custody of the 2-year-old.

Comments

Leave a Reply