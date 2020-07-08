Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — Texas has once again broken its single-day record for new coronavirus cases. The state reported 10,028 new cases Tuesday as officials warned hospitals are reaching capacity.
The previous daily record was 8,260 new cases on July 4. There are now more than 200,000 cases across the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state also set a new record for single-day deaths, with 60.
Coronavirus hospitalizations have more than doubled in Texas over the last two weeks. Officials reported 9,268 people were sick with coronavirus in state hospitals Tuesday — another daily record.
