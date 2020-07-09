DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,201 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the seventh straight day of more than 1,000 new cases.

The latest numbers bring the total case count in Dallas County to 30,361.

Dallas County also reported 10 more deaths bringing the total to 436.

“Today we announced another 10 deaths to COVID-I9 as rampant community spread continues. Things will get worse before they get better and it’s up to all of us to wear our masks whenever around people outside of our own home,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“Take a mask with you when you go to walk the dog or exercise as you may find yourself around other people unexpectedly. With the amount of spread in the community, you are much more likely to come into contact with people who are infected than you were during the time when we had the Safer at Home (shelter in place) orders,” said Judge Jenkins.

DCHHS explained on Twitter how it reports COVID-19 cases:

(1/3) DCHHS has received questions about how we report #COVID cases. Here are the key takeaways: 1. DCHHS only reports positive PCR test results. DCHHS does not include antibody test results in our daily COVID cases. — Dallas County HHS (@DCHHS) July 9, 2020

The additional 10 deaths being reported today include:

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Sunnyvale. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1 have been in this age group.

Judge Jenkins reminded residents to “limit your activities outside the home to absolute necessities. Please do not eat in restaurants or go to gyms, day camps. arcades, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, concert venues, sporting arenas, group youth sports. public pools. weddings or other large events or any other venue where there are high-touch surfaces and masks cannot be worn at all times.”