DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD tweeted Thursday evening, the Board of Trustees will convene a special called meeting later this month to consider potential administration recommendations for an alternative start date for the 2020-2021 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic and recent surge in cases in Texas.
“COVID-19 requires school districts to be innovative and flexible as education is being reimagined around the globe. We’re closely monitoring this ever-changing landscape and will continue to work with the Texas Education Agency as we prepare to safely reopen schools,” the district said in a tweet.
The district acknowledged many parents, teachers, and staff have questions and Dallas ISD said it is working to identify the best strategies with their interests in mind.
On Tuesday, the Texas Education Agency announced new guidelines for students and teachers to return to the classroom.
Parents will have the option of sending their kids to school or have them learn remotely.
The TEA said its plan prioritizes student health and safety while ensuring students receive quality instruction either way.