NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, Dallas Parks, DFW News, North Texas, Summer, Summer camp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Parks and Recreation has canceled programs for the summer season due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the county.

The department made the decision Thursday to cancel the following programs:

  • Aquatics
  • 13 recreation summer camps
  • 10 roving recreation camps
  • 12 outdoor adventures (kayaking, photography, geocaching and mountain biking)

Officials said it is also looking to reopen recreation centers on August 17 with restrictions and guidelines such as only open 45 hours per week and enhanced cleaning protocols. Capacity levels would follow state and local orders.

According to the department, it expects to resume staff-led programs and activities after Oct. 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply