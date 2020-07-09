Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Parks and Recreation has canceled programs for the summer season due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the county.
The department made the decision Thursday to cancel the following programs:
- Aquatics
- 13 recreation summer camps
- 10 roving recreation camps
- 12 outdoor adventures (kayaking, photography, geocaching and mountain biking)
Officials said it is also looking to reopen recreation centers on August 17 with restrictions and guidelines such as only open 45 hours per week and enhanced cleaning protocols. Capacity levels would follow state and local orders.
According to the department, it expects to resume staff-led programs and activities after Oct. 1.