TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Independent School District is looking for input on how to successfully reopen classes in the Fall — and they looking to teachers and campus principals for answers.
Teachers are being asked a series of questions to give their thoughts on Spring at-home online learning experience and what they feel will improve the process going forward.
The educators will also be asked how they feel about returning to teaching, and if they are ready for in-class or virtual instruction. Administrators also want to know what type of support is needed for teachers to have a successful school year.
Principals will basically be asked the same questions, but will have open-ended options that allow them to respond from a leadership perspective.
“We know our teachers and campus leaders are the front line for quality instruction,” said Jerry Moore, Chief Academic Officer. “By sharing their experiences with us we can learn what support they need from us to ensure a successful new school year.”
Both teachers and principals can expect to get the surveys over the next few days.