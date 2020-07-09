AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County dog was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, the Texas Animal Health Commission reported Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the infection.

The private veterinarian chose to test the dog for SARS-CoV-2 as a precautionary measure after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19.

The veterinarian reports the 2-year-old dog is healthy at this time.

“Based on current knowledge, there is no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people,” said

Dr. Andy Schwartz, State Veterinarian. “It’s always important to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from infection.”

While this is the first confirmed animal detection in Texas, this is not the first in the United States.

At this time, routine testing of animals is not recommended.

Texas Health and Human Services reported 105 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

It was the first triple-digit day of deaths in the state.