AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Health and Human Services reported 105 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.
It’s the first triple-digit day of deaths in the state.
Texas is now reporting a total of 2,918 deaths.
The state passed its record of 98 deaths reported on Wednesday.
The state also reported 9,782 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Dallas County Surpasses 30K Coronavirus Cases, Reports 1,201 More Thursday And 10 More Deaths
As for hospitalizations, HHS reported 9,689 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals Thursday, a record for the 11th straight day.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Greg Abbott suspended elective surgeries in more than 100 Texas counties in an effort to free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.
Previously, Governor Abbott suspended elective surgeries at hospitals in Bexar, Cameron, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo, Nueces, Travis and Webb counties.
“The State of Texas continues to implement strategies to help ensure ample supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients,” said Governor Abbott. “By expanding this directive to include the counties within these 11 TSAs, we are freeing up more resources to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases. The State of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and health care professionals as they care for their fellow Texans. We must all come together and continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, and stay home when possible.”