Texas A&M Study: 21st Century ‘Mega-Drought’ Could Be State’s Driest In Last 1000 YearsTexas’ future climate will feature drier summers and decreasing water supplies for much of the state for the remainder of the 21st century.

Heat Advisory In DFW, But No Triple Digit Temps YetWe are expecting less humidity on Friday and this Fourth of July holiday weekend, so thing get a little better.

North Texas Heat Index Tops 105 Degrees, MedStar Activates Extreme Weather ResponseMedStar has implemented its extreme weather response as North Texas enters its hottest week of the year, with heat indexes at or above 105 degrees.