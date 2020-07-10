DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County reported over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 cases for the eighth straight day as a surge of the virus continues.

Friday’s count of 1,164 brings the county’s total to 31,525, which is second in the state behind Harris County.

Nine more deaths were also reported on Friday. Health officials reported that the deaths were patients over 40 years old and six of them had underlying health conditions. Seven of the patients had been hospitalized while two of them died in a hospital emergency department.

Health officials said they are continuing to see an increase in confirmed cases among young adults between 18 and 39 years old since June 1.

There is also an increase in reports of cases associated with “multiple large recreational and social gatherings” like house parties, officials said.

“Today’s numbers continue the trend that we are seeing. Governor Abbott is now on record agreeing with me that things will get worse before they get better. It’s imperative that we all wear our masks 100 percent of the time when we are around other people outside of our own family. It you suspect that you are ill, wear your mask 100 percent of the time, even in your own home. Remember, your mask protects others and their mask protects you,” Judge Clay Jenkins said.