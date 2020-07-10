DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Saying the move is being made ‘in the interest of public health’, there will no longer by any face-to face transactions at Dallas County Tax Office locations.

With the change being implemented ‘until further notice’ customers are being encouraged to take advantage of processing vehicle registrations and property tax payments online. Some neighborhood grocery stores are also processing current vehicle registrations after a

valid state inspection.

“We know this is a difficult time for all our residents and we are working diligently to make sure that all our services have an alternate process while we are closed to the public for face-to-face transactions,” said Dallas County Tax Assessor-Collector John R. Ames.

For those needing motor vehicle services, Dallas County residents can renew motor vehicle registrations online. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) has temporarily waived certain requirements for vehicle registration, vehicle titling and disabled parking placards. Find out more about the waivers on the TxDMV website.

Dallas County property tax payments can be made online — by check or credit card — through certain financial institutions, and by mail at P.O. Box 139066, Dallas, TX 75313-9066.

The Dallas County Tax Office’s Customer Care Center can be reached at 214-653-7811 to assist taxpayers with questions regarding property taxes, motor vehicle registrations and title concerns. The line is available Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.