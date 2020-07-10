NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By: Erin Moran | CBS 11 Weather
Filed Under:DFW News, DFW Weather, heat, heat advisory, North Texas, Summer

(CBSDFW.COM) – Looking at the hottest stretch of weather, so far, for 2020 in North Texas, a Heat Advisory is in place through at least Sunday evening.

The advisory includes all of North Texas and a good portion of the state of Texas as a whole.

Forecasted high temperatures will range from 100 to 104 degrees this weekend, with dew points in the 70s. The combination will lead to feels-like temperatures ranging from 105 to 100+ degrees.

While this weather is typical for mid-July in the southern plains, that doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous.

Some tips to help deal with the heat this weekend and into next week:

  • Limit your time outdoors and in the sun, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Wear light colored and loose fitting clothing
  • Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles
Comments

Leave a Reply