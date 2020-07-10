Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – Looking at the hottest stretch of weather, so far, for 2020 in North Texas, a Heat Advisory is in place through at least Sunday evening.
The advisory includes all of North Texas and a good portion of the state of Texas as a whole.
Forecasted high temperatures will range from 100 to 104 degrees this weekend, with dew points in the 70s. The combination will lead to feels-like temperatures ranging from 105 to 100+ degrees.
While this weather is typical for mid-July in the southern plains, that doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous.
Some tips to help deal with the heat this weekend and into next week:
- Limit your time outdoors and in the sun, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Drink plenty of water
- Wear light colored and loose fitting clothing
- Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles