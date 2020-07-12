DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested for a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy on the Ronald Kirk pedestrian bridge in Dallas on Saturday, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 1:45 a.m. and found Christopher Alexis Rivera on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another victim, a 21-year-old woman, was also found with a gunshot wound, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Hours after the incident, police said they arrested Carlos Vidal Mendez, 21. He was booked into jail and charged with murder.
Polices said Rivera and Mendez had been involved in an argument that led to an exchange of gunfire. Police said the female victim was hit in the crossfire.
Further information on the shooting was not released as the investigation continues.