(CBSDFW.COM) – Drew Pearson – the self proclaimed “Original Number 88” for the Dallas Cowboys – has made quite a name for himself.
Pearson has been inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor after making some of the most iconic catches in the history of America’s Team.
On the receiving end of the most famous play in team history, the “Hail Mary” catapulted Pearson into the national spotlight.
He won a Super Bowl, was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team in the 1970s and was elected into the Cowboys exclusive Ring of Honor. But, Pearson has yet to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Pearson talked to CBS 11’s Bill Jones and Keith Russell about the legacy of the number 88, the fact that the Washington Redskins are on the verge of changing their team name, and identified the best — and worst — moments of his career with the Cowboys.
