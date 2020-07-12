Texas Driver License Offices Back Open And Busy CBS 11's Brian New reports on why most people waiting to get in, don't need to be there.

UT Keeps 'The Eyes Of Texas', Renaming Football Field After Earl Campbell And Ricky WilliamsThe University of Texas at Austin announced a series of steps Monday intended to make itself more welcoming to its Black students but stopped short of shelving “The Eyes of Texas” song that a number of athletes have said needs to go because it has racist undertones. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago