QUINLAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said a 2-year-old boy wandered off from his family and when they went to search for him, someone found him floating in a pool.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Family members called 911 and started CPR.
When paramedics arrived, they continued CPR on the child who was rushed to the Hunt Regional Hospital in Quinlan, where life saving measures continued.
The child was then flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas and his condition is not known at this time.
“This is a horrible situation where a family was enjoying a Sunday afternoon and in the blink of an eye everything changed. My thoughts and prayers are with that little boy and his family and I ask that everyone take a moment and say a prayer that he makes a full recovery,” Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said in a statement.