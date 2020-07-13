DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Thieves are keeping hundreds of North Texans from getting tested for the novel coronavirus.
The new walk up COVID-19 testing site at the Salvation Army’s Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center on Elam Road could not open on July 13 as planned, because burglars broke into the storage location overnight and stole equipment and supplies used to conduct testing — including 2 air condition units, personal protective equipment and a computer.
As it stands, officials hope to have the site open at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14. The location will offer COVID-19 testing Monday through Saturday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or until test capacity is reached.
The new testing site on Elam Road was opening as part of a relocation after the Dallas County and Parkland Health & Hospital System testing site at Inspired Vision Compassion Center on Masters Drive closed on July 10.
There are two walk-up COVID-19 test sites operating at:
- Red Bird Mall / Westmoreland Park 7222 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75237 Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.–3 p.m. or until testing limit is reached. (Closed on Sundays)
- Sam Tasby Middle School 7001 Fair Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.–3 p.m. or until testing limit is reached. (Closed on Sundays)
The two COVID-19 drive-through testing sites are located at:
- Ellis Davis Field House 9191 S. Polk Street, Dallas, TX 75232 Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or until testing limit is reached. (Closed on Sundays
- University of Dallas • 1845 E Northgate Drive, Irving, TX 75062 Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or until testing limit is reached. (Closed on Sundays
For more information about coronavirus testing in Dallas County check out the Parkland Health & Hospital System website.