DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,114 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 34,914.

The county also confirmed six more deaths, bringing the total to 457.

“We continue to see over 1.000 new positive COVID-I9 cases each day and we know there is still rampant community spread of this virus,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “It has been just over four months since we reported our first case in Dallas County and I know everyone is ready to find some sense of normalcy, even if that means our ‘new normal.’ However, you are much more likely now to come into contact with someone who has the virus than you were a few months ago during the Safer at Home orders.”

The additional six deaths include:

– A Dallas man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

– A DeSoto man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Mesquite woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She passed away in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Judge Jenkins added, “Whenever you leave your house, please take your mask, and wear it whenever you go in a store or business and whenever you are within six feet of someone outside your home. Remember, my mask protects you and your mask protects me. We are in this together and we will get through this together.”