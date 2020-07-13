DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was washed away in the Trinity River on July 11, on July 12 officials recovered a body in the water near the LBJ Freeway and Dowdy Ferry Road.
The medical examiner has not made a positive identification, but the body recovered is believed to be that of the missing man.
It was in the morning hours of July 11 when Dallas Fire Rescue was called out for a water rescue, near the intersection of Longbranch Lane and Fairport Drive, after a man went into the Trinity River, got washed downstream and never resurfaced.
At the height of the search DFR had three boats in the water and a helicopter in the air trying to locate the man. The search went on all day, but was called off at nightfall.
Texas Game Wardens and the DPD Dive Team resumed the search the next day. But things changed after two fishermen called 911 around 7:00 p.m. to report an ‘unconscious person’. The men had spotted a body in the water.
Rescuers were able to locate the body and remove it from the water. The Dallas County Medical Examiner will perform the autopsy.