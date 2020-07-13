DFW Weather: North Texas Under Heat Advisory Through WeekendLooking at the hottest stretch of weather, so far, for 2020 in North Texas, a Heat Advisory is in place through at least Sunday evening.

Texas A&M Study: 21st Century ‘Mega-Drought’ Could Be State’s Driest In Last 1000 YearsTexas’ future climate will feature drier summers and decreasing water supplies for much of the state for the remainder of the 21st century.

Heat Advisory In DFW, But No Triple Digit Temps YetWe are expecting less humidity on Friday and this Fourth of July holiday weekend, so thing get a little better.